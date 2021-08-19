Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Northland Securities

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Northland Securities from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 115.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on REKR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Rekor Systems from $17.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of REKR opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $286.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 1.92. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 52.22% and a negative net margin of 133.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 6,983.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 255.5% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 16,605 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

