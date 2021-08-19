Redwood Investments LLC Sells 23,353 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,353 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Helen of Troy worth $11,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.4% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at about $30,276,000.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,130. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

HELE stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,003. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

