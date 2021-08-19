Redwood Investments LLC Sells 1,260 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Everbridge comprises approximately 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Everbridge worth $21,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Everbridge news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $962,523. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens raised their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.90.

EVBG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.99. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

