Redwood Investments LLC Has $16.82 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors accounts for 1.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Lithia Motors worth $16,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,349.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.4% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $2,179,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 11.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.42.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $337.04. 3,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,776. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.22.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.