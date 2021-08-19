Redwood Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cintas by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.17. The company had a trading volume of 35,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.69. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $307.65 and a 1-year high of $396.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.44.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

