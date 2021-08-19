Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $327.62. 47,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,142. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $307.42. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $329.95. The company has a market cap of $207.92 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

