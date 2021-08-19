Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.31) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $385.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.94.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRGB. Raymond James cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

