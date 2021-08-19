Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.31) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $385.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.94.
In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RRGB. Raymond James cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
