Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.31) EPS.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $24.57 on Thursday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $385.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

