RE Advisers Corp Purchases Shares of 108 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

TYL opened at $465.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $469.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.58 and a 1 year high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.57.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total value of $3,006,468.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,868,812. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.