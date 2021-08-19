RE Advisers Corp Makes New Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 188,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,000. RE Advisers Corp owned 0.15% of Arko at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arko by 24,639.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Arko during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arko during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Arko in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARKO shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.11. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.69.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

