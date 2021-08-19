Raze Network (RAZE) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and $839,498.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raze Network has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00142959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00149489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.61 or 0.99707763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.00907753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.41 or 0.00706187 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,061,600 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

