Raymond James Raises QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $60.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

QCR stock opened at $48.66 on Tuesday. QCR has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14. The company has a market cap of $767.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities analysts forecast that QCR will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 509.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of QCR by 265.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of QCR by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of QCR by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

