Raymond James Lowers CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target to C$10.50

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$10.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CanWel Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.93.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:DBM opened at C$6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The stock has a market cap of C$602.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.83. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of C$6.01 and a 52 week high of C$10.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.88.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.