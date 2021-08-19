Raymond James Cuts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $40.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RRGB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

RRGB opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.28. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $385.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

