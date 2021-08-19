Raymond James Cuts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $67.50

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $67.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.81.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,581.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 91,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

