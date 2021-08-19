Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $435.37 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.41 or 0.00016336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $435.37 million and $247.65 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 79.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002206 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.24 or 0.00148266 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.00 or 0.00149950 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,351.51 or 1.00008506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.96 or 0.00917264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.89 or 0.00707618 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,768,407 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

