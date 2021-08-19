Rathbone Brothers plc Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 346.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $80.87 on Thursday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

