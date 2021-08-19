Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 3,925 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 23.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGK. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,733,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,838,000 after purchasing an additional 230,902 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.42. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

