Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 3,721 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Crown during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $107.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.