Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 2,548 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Atreides Management LP bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $237,690,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,234,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $255,549,000 after buying an additional 1,282,369 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $70,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $103.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 297,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,333 shares of company stock worth $30,618,842. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

