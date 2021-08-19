Rathbone Brothers plc Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $149.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.80. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $417.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock worth $3,676,874,742. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

