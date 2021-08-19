Rathbone Brothers plc Boosts Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Square were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Square by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $295,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Square by 2.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the first quarter worth $221,000. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $259.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 227.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 488,818 shares of company stock valued at $116,098,339. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

