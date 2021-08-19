Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading Down 9.8%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)’s share price dropped 9.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.76. Approximately 3,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 221,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

RPID has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.