Ralph Lauren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,054 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 770% compared to the average daily volume of 236 put options.

RL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Shares of RL opened at $116.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.07. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $35,780,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,931 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $10,320,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

