Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Radian Group has raised its dividend payment by 4,900.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Radian Group has a dividend payout ratio of 20.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Radian Group to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of RDN opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.44. Radian Group has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson purchased 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $247,292.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,969 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,484.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

