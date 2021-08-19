R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Purchases $36,680.00 in Stock

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $36,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 55,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $318,450.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 40,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $254,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 35,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $222,600.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 34,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $214,200.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 86,700 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $545,343.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $1,328,000.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 650,000 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $4,491,500.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 13,138 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $85,265.62.

Shares of RRD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 754,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,425. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.09. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $364.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.74.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

