QuickSwap Trading Up 9.4% This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for about $616.19 or 0.01351333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $201.55 million and $24.63 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00056208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00149001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.16 or 0.00149490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,641.75 or 1.00095086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $418.02 or 0.00916750 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.33 or 0.00704685 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.