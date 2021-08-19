Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quhuo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Quhuo by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quhuo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of QH stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 89,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,726. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35. Quhuo has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.46 million and a PE ratio of -10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.12 million. Analysts forecast that Quhuo will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

