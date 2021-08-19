Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 142.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,892,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after buying an additional 2,286,650 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 585.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 60,964 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Qudian by 59.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,811,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 675,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Qudian alerts:

Shares of Qudian stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. 1,312,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,714. The company has a market capitalization of $399.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 23.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Qudian has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.03). Qudian had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 60.39%. The company had revenue of $78.71 million during the quarter.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.