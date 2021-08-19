Quant Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.24 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $150.61 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $185.19 or 0.00418267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000106 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001422 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.62 or 0.00961291 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

