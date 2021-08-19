Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.44. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1,475.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 73,546 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.0% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 51,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 29,999,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,990 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,212,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

