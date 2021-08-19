Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Walmart Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.66 EPS.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

NYSE:WMT opened at $149.10 on Thursday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $417.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,456,623.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,466,940 shares of company stock worth $3,676,874,742 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 56,538 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 63.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $619,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 17,263 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.