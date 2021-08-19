Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Minim, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:MINM)

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Minim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.

NASDAQ:MINM opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Minim has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 0.14.

In related news, CEO Graham James Chynoweth bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Lauten sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total value of $33,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 260,000 shares of company stock worth $650,000. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

