Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Latham Group in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Latham Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $148.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.64. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $17,423,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $1,058,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $647,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter worth $56,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.