Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Lowered by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

NYSE HBM opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 202.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,658,496 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,718,000 after buying an additional 3,788,496 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 158.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 51.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,689,101 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 1,933,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1,011.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,724,888 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,804,000 after buying an additional 1,569,745 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

