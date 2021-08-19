Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Increased by Analyst

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogent Biosciences in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the technology company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.50. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $324.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COGT. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.