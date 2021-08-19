Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Endeavor Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 33.38.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 24.50 on Wednesday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is 25.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $692,749,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $582,983,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,292,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,816,000. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.11, for a total transaction of 101,419.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at 100,080.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares in the company, valued at 735,745.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

