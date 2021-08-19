Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of UWM in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UWM’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03).

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UWMC. Credit Suisse Group cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.44 on Thursday. UWM has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UWM news, Director Robert Verdun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

