Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Issued By Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Knight Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.43 on Thursday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$4.88 and a 52-week high of C$6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$668.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

In other Knight Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 609,488 shares in the company, valued at C$3,285,140.32. In the last three months, insiders acquired 56,400 shares of company stock valued at $299,340.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

