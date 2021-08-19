Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Issued By Wedbush

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cidara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Wedbush also issued estimates for Cidara Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $88.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

