Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Tops $1.62 on Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003668 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $418.39 million and $42.03 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00053864 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00136952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00151528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,107.83 or 0.99953090 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $395.22 or 0.00895601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

