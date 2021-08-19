Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $7,707.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00056147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00144938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.24 or 0.00149127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,639.36 or 0.99736261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.76 or 0.00910756 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.97 or 0.00718895 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

