Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) PT Raised to $322.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its price target increased by Truist from $315.00 to $322.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PSA has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $312.91.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $320.22 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $196.43 and a 52-week high of $321.12. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.47.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Public Storage by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 700,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,374,000 after buying an additional 423,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,857,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.