Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of PEG traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $64.38. 44,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.06.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.