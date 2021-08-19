Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $64.38. 44,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.06.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock worth $2,506,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

