Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.34. 53,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

