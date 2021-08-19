Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.00

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 17.52 and a quick ratio of 17.52.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

