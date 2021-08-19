Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Insider David Y. Liu Sells 14,779 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $702,889.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PTGX traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.23. 218,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,373. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTGX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $123,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

