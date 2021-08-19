Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFPT shares. Truist cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northland Securities cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Proofpoint stock opened at $174.89 on Thursday. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $175.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.12. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $171,790,000. Natixis raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 13,700.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 896,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,772,000 after buying an additional 889,983 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,123,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,374,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

