Prometeus Reaches Market Capitalization of $330.33 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 21% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $20.08 or 0.00044513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $330.33 million and approximately $32.24 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00849454 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00048062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00104797 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

