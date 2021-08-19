Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.030-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $121 million-$130 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.29 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.500 EPS.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PGNY stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $462,814.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $333,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,417,403 shares of company stock valued at $86,540,823. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

